X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
Before a North Dakota lawmaker was killed in Utah plane crash, he told his sister: ‘Stay safe’
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/04/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 10/04/2023
Tensions are running high among House Republican after an historic ouster of House Speaker...
8 House Republicans face retribution for McCarthy ouster