World Fest brings Pamyua to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Since 2003, well over half a million people have had the chance to experience World Fest through Arts Midwest, many of whom are young people.

World Fest brings international musicians to midwestern communities to spread awareness and appreciation of global cultures.

Your News Leader got to meet members of Pamyua to learn more about their nationwide impact.

It’s no surprise to students like Madison Reinhardt that Pamyua means “encore.”

Madison said she is excited to have discovered their music.

“It was really fun to just be able to wave my phone around with friends and be sitting there clapping and it was really fun how they let the students join in with doing stuff,” said Madison.

These Inuit entertainers bring high energy through culturally immersive, interactive performances.

At Central Campus Wednesday, students said they enjoyed seeing something different.

“A lot of modern music is just really the same and uses the same chord structure, so when you listen to indigenous groups like this, you can tell that they’re indigenous and native and they use really like cool, different things than what we are accustomed to,” said Athena.

Since 1995, Phillip and Qacung Blanchett have been performing indigenous music and dance.

With their unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles, they are often referred to as a tribal funk group.

They honor their cultural traditions with songs passed down through generations.

“People that come, they’re not going to feel like they weren’t a part of it, that we’re all going be a part of it. So, it’s an experience,” said Phillip Blanchett.

Ossie Kairaiuak has been with the group since 1997 and said when he performs, he hopes it brings us all together.

“Appreciate the differences and go forward with the commonalities that make us human,” said Kairaiuak.

Uniting the Midwest through music.

There is a free public concert on Saturday, October 7 at Central Campus at 7:00 p.m. The doors open at 6:30.

Pamyua’s performances are brought to Minot by Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

