Wild horse advocate says TRNP’s environmental assessment is misleading

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - A wild horse advocate says she’s concerned with the environmental assessment (EA) that addresses the horses and cattle herds in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Chris Kman, the president of Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates says after reviewing the document published in late September, none of the alternatives maintain a viable herd of horses.

Kman also says she and the group’s lawyers noticed a misleading statistic the EA quoted, stating that only 49 percent of visitors surveyed favor keeping the horses in the park.

She says after the group requested the document behind the statistic, they found the survey listed varying categories of support.

So when the three categories of support are added together, it shows 89 percent of people surveyed support keeping horses in the park.

“It’s truly misleading the public, so it’s trying, so they can continue with their narrative of why the horses have to leave and there will be no impact on the environment, the economy, or anything else and that is what the environmental assessment pretty much reads as,” said Chris Kman, chasing horses wild horse advocates president.

We reached out to park staff on the EA and are awaiting a response.

Related content

Governor Burgum urges National Park Service to keep horses

Horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park face removal

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.