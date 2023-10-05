North Dakota State Parks to offer corrective glasses for visitors who are color blind

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people don’t think twice about the colors they see. The state Parks and Recreation Department invited four people with color blindness to try out special glasses that can help them see what they’ve never seen before.

The World Health Organization says at least 2.2 billion people have some kind of color blindness. The National Eye Institute estimates that one in every 12 men has some form of it. It’s less common in women, but Elizabeth Marshall has had difficulty seeing the difference between brown, red and green all her life.

“When I look at this tree here without the glasses, it’s lighter green, yellowish — all green there. And then I put the sunglasses on, and I see a lot of red. I see the red leaves all intermingled, so it’s a lot more vibrant,” Marshall said.

The most common form of color blindness is difficulty seeing the difference between red and green. Dane Ostendorf, Graham Ostendorf and Logan Ripple all have that struggle.

“Putting these on, the greens pop more vibrantly, and the reds as well, so it’s easy to differentiate. Like the orange over here pops a little better for me,” Ripple said.

When asked if they would wear the glasses again, Graham Ostendorf said, “Yeah,” and Dane Ostendorf added, “The trees have more red in them.”

The participants will all get to take their glasses home with them, and EnChroma and the Parks and Recreation system will provide glasses for any visitors who need them.

The Parks system said it’s the first in the country to establish a “color accessibility” program for visitors.

Comparisons of what someone with color blindness might see before/after putting on the glasses (Courtesy of the North Dakota Parks and Rec Department and EnChroma)

