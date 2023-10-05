The new Academic Excellence Scholarship at MSU

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Applying to college can feel like a never-ending to-do list, with financial concerns at the top.

There’s good news for those planning to enroll at Minot State University between now and the Feb. 15, 2024, deadline.

All freshmen admitted to Minot State as new students can apply for this scholarship.

Eligibility is solely based on the academic record of the student applying.

The scholarship is awarded for four years or eight semesters as long as the student meets the renewal criteria.

The money is funded as a tuition waiver through Minot State University.

This new program is based on an unweighted high school GPA.

“It’s nice to have something that’s simple, easy to understand and predictable,” said Laurie Weber, director of financial aid at Minot State University.

An ACT score is no longer required to apply for MSU, and college applicants are eligible for this scholarship simply by applying to Minot State.

The application for admission to Minot State is open now at minotstateu.edu

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.