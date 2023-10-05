Morton County Sheriff Department’s new devices aim to increase safer arrests

Bolawrap
Bolawrap(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers’ use of force has been a hot topic for a while. Morton County Sheriff’s Department is the first agency in the area to purchase new equipment aimed at solving that.

“It’s like putting handcuffs on someone from a distance,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Tracey.

The almost cartoonish restraint is a Bolawrap, a new device Morton County Sheriff’s Deputies are using to help bring people into custody. They say it will lead to safer arrests.

“There’s been instances across the country and there is a little bit more issues with mental illness and things of that nature. Where this here will make it easier to take someone in control without using a greater use of force than necessary,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Five Bolawraps were purchased for the department and a handful of Sheriff’s deputies became certified to use them. It is unlike a Taser in one big way.

“That’s what you see on the videos, where people fall to the ground and display those pain symptoms. Where the Bolawrap, there is not a pain aspect to it,” said Tracey.

A laser helps aim the device that shoots out two small grappling hooks attached to a Kevlar cord, which then wraps around a suspect.

“It kind of makes your brain do a reset and gives us a moment and that time to move in and take that subject into custody. Hopefully not having to use any further force,” said Tracey.

The department is the first in the area to use the equipment. They say the Bolawrap not only protects officers but also citizens.

“A Bolawrap is not considered a use of force. So it just another tool to get the control of someone who may be unstable taken in custody safely,” said Kirchmeier.

The Bolawrap doesn’t replace anything on the deputies’ duty belts. The department sees it as an addition aimed at safely helping the community.

Money has been allocated in Morton County’s 2024 budget for more Bolawraps.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
Before a North Dakota lawmaker was killed in Utah plane crash, he told his sister: ‘Stay safe’
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

Laurie Weber, director of financial aid at Minot State University speaks on new scholarship at...
The new Academic Excellence Scholarship at MSU
North Dakota Highway Patrol
More than 300 citations issued during ND ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/05/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Ward County 2024 budget is set