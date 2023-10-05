Morton County Sheriff Department’s new devices aim to increase safer arrests

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers’ use of force has been a hot topic for a while. Morton County Sheriff’s Department is the first agency in the area to purchase new equipment aimed at solving that.

“It’s like putting handcuffs on someone from a distance,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Tracey.

The almost cartoonish restraint is a Bolawrap, a new device Morton County Sheriff’s Deputies are using to help bring people into custody. They say it will lead to safer arrests.

“There’s been instances across the country and there is a little bit more issues with mental illness and things of that nature. Where this here will make it easier to take someone in control without using a greater use of force than necessary,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Five Bolawraps were purchased for the department and a handful of Sheriff’s deputies became certified to use them. It is unlike a Taser in one big way.

“That’s what you see on the videos, where people fall to the ground and display those pain symptoms. Where the Bolawrap, there is not a pain aspect to it,” said Tracey.

A laser helps aim the device that shoots out two small grappling hooks attached to a Kevlar cord, which then wraps around a suspect.

“It kind of makes your brain do a reset and gives us a moment and that time to move in and take that subject into custody. Hopefully not having to use any further force,” said Tracey.

The department is the first in the area to use the equipment. They say the Bolawrap not only protects officers but also citizens.

“A Bolawrap is not considered a use of force. So it just another tool to get the control of someone who may be unstable taken in custody safely,” said Kirchmeier.

The Bolawrap doesn’t replace anything on the deputies’ duty belts. The department sees it as an addition aimed at safely helping the community.

Money has been allocated in Morton County’s 2024 budget for more Bolawraps.

