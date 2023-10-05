Minot State Addiction Studies Program featured at Recovery Reinvented

Addiction Studies at Minot State Unversity
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, and First Lady Kathryn Burgum brought Recovery Reinvented to the Minot State campus Thursday.

The university is working to educate people on addiction.

Since this year’s Recovery Reinvented took place on a university campus, it seems only fitting to talk about addiction studies.

Minot State University has an addiction studies program. We heard from some of the students involved in a special panel discussion.

James Jimenez is one of the students in the Addiction Studies program at Minot State University who spoke on the panel and wanted to share with his peers and the people in attendance about his own journey on recovery and how he’s got to this point his life.

“Our disease has to be put out there, you know, let the public know that it is a disease, you know, it’s not incurable. And the sad part is then, is death, if we don’t control our disease,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez also commented that he wasn’t aware of First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s journey on recovery, and said he was very touched by her story.

