Minot 4-year-old granted a wish to Disney World in surprise reveal

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A brave young Minot boy got to meet some of his heroes on Wednesday!

The Make-A-Wish Foundation threw a reveal party for four-year-old Teage Fuller, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Teage’s father, Rob, said his doctor had alerted the foundation about six to eight months ago.

The party planners mostly focused on Spiderman because they said Teage likes the hero.

His gift is a trip to Disney World and his family and friends came to celebrate.

“He has a very special bond with his preschool teacher, Mrs. G from last year. We were saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got a little party coming up, who are some people you’d like to invite?’ One of his first calls was Mrs. G,” said Fuller.

Rob said it’s also perfect timing because Teage will get to celebrate his fifth birthday at Disney and he has surgery coming up.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.