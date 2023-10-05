Minot 4-year-old granted a wish to Disney World in surprise reveal

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A brave young Minot boy got to meet some of his heroes on Wednesday!

The Make-A-Wish Foundation threw a reveal party for four-year-old Teage Fuller, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Teage’s father, Rob, said his doctor had alerted the foundation about six to eight months ago.

The party planners mostly focused on Spiderman because they said Teage likes the hero.

His gift is a trip to Disney World and his family and friends came to celebrate.

“He has a very special bond with his preschool teacher, Mrs. G from last year. We were saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got a little party coming up, who are some people you’d like to invite?’ One of his first calls was Mrs. G,” said Fuller.

Rob said it’s also perfect timing because Teage will get to celebrate his fifth birthday at Disney and he has surgery coming up.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to advance...
Vacancy for speaker: North Dakota, Montana lawmakers react
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

First News at Six
Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke
First News at Six
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
First News at Six
City of Williston projecting a $1.2 million surplus in 2024 budget
First News at Six
Coal industry doing well in North Dakota despite Biden Administration’s energy policies