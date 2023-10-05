Highway lane departures leading cause of traffic deaths in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lane departure crashes, or when a car goes into another lane and causes an accident, are the leading cause of traffic deaths in North Dakota.

Lane departure crashes are deadlier because they happen at higher speeds.

A crash is more likely to be severe when people are unbelted, are speeding or aggressive and are impaired.

These crashes are most common from May to November but are trending downward.

“And that can be attributed to many things, one is we are trying to educate the public and bring awareness to the problem of lane departure crashes. But the other thing is there’s been infrastructure safety solutions applied,” said Karin Mongeon, highway safety director.

Some of the safety solutions are improved lighting, chevron on curbs and rumble strips.

She says more of the crashes occur during more of the nicer weather months between May and November.

