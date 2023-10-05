Former BPD officer pleads not guilty to assault charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Bismarck Police Officer has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

Court documents state that last March George Huff was fired from the department after an investigation revealed he had struck a man several times with handcuffs in his hands.

Huff told investigators when he and the man fell to the ground, he believed the man was attempting to bite him.

A trial has been set for December 14.

