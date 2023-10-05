Fluctuating gas prices impacts ND schools and police departments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2023 has seemingly been the year of natural disasters, unprecedented legislative moves and of course, topsy-turvy gas prices. But the prices at the pump aren’t just impacting everyday consumers. Different city sectors, like schools and police departments, must plan for the unforeseeable change in prices.

While both Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Police Department have completely different goals in their day-to-day, they have similar goals when it comes to budget cuts: for police, keeping officers on patrol is a top priority; for schools, keeping the children unaffected is the focus.

Whether it’s driving a bus full of kids or patrolling the streets, neither is immune to the impacts of inflation at the pump.

BPS bus driver William Rogers has been transporting students to activities for about seven years.

“The kids get on the bus. They say, ‘Good morning Mr. Rogers. How you doin’,’ and this and that and the other thing. They want to give me a fiver and that sort of thing— a fist bump or whatever it is,” said Mr. Rogers.

Lieutenant Jeff Solemsaas, BPD traffic commander, has conducted patrols for almost 30 years.

“We’re going through town looking for criminal activity, trying to catch violations that are a safety issue,” said Lt. Solemsaas.

The roads pose very different challenges for both drivers.

“The thing that scares the bejeebers out of me is hitting a deer. I don’t ever want to hit an animal,” said Mr. Rogers.

“The traffic, road construction: that’s been the frustrating part for a lot of people in town,” said Lt. Solemsaas.

But a new challenge struck this year: higher, unpredictable gas prices.

“It would be nice to say, ‘Hey taxpayers, we need more money,’ but that’s just not realistic,” said Darin Scherr, BPS business and operations manager.

The BPS budget is about $200 million total. About 70 percent comes from the state, 20 percent from taxpayers and 10 percent from the federal government. The preliminary budget allocates about $180 million to staff payroll, leaving about $20 million for everything else, including gas.

With about 38 school buses and 80 different school routes transporting about 4,000 kids a day, when gas prices fluctuate, they need to make cuts.

“If push really came to shove, we may have to say, ‘Well, we’re not going to fill that support position, let’s say a custodian, for a while because we just need the money for students.’ If you think of it as circular, the student is in the middle, then you got the teachers, then you got the support. We’d cut those external rings before we would touch anything closer to the student,” said Scherr.

On the flip side, crime never sleeps and neither do those in charge of the BPD gas budget.

“We’re usually allotted $160,000 just for gas, but of course, we go over that budget almost every year. And usually, about this time of the year, we’re over budget,” said BPD Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler, support services.

Ziegler says they’re on par to be over budget again this year at approximately $220,000 spent on gas. When that happens, he says they must dip into “pool” funds, which every city department shares.

With about 37 patrol cars and a 24/7 street presence, he says the need to increase the base gas budget is impending with a push to do just that for the 2024 budget.

“We’re still going to respond to calls when people call. That’s never going to change,” said Deputy Chief Ziegler.

While BPS says it won’t make cuts that impact students, BPD won’t make cuts that impact civilians.

