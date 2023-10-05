Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

