Bismarck man gets 10 years in prison for manslaughter
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and another five years for aggravated assault.

Burleigh County prosecutors originally charged Kyle Riley with murder, but he agreed to plead guilty in May to a lesser charge.

They say Riley shot and killed Michael Shane in the parking lot of an apartment building in March of 2022.

