4-H club helping North Dakota youth build lifelong skills
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota youth have been learning valuable skills at 4-H clubs since 1910, skills such as agricultural techniques, character development and good citizenship.
The club still upholds those same values.
It’s Samuel Wald’s first year in 4-H, and he built a chicken coup called Come’n-Eat to replace his grandma’s feeder.
He also won a ribbon, but along the way, he’s discovered valuable skills this year.
“So I can teach people about agriculture 4-H and building and farming and everything,” said Wald.
He built it with his grandma over a couple of weeks, and lots of hard work.
He says he was able to learn from his mistakes throughout the building process.
