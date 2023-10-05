4-H club helping North Dakota youth build lifelong skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota youth have been learning valuable skills at 4-H clubs since 1910, skills such as agricultural techniques, character development and good citizenship.

The club still upholds those same values.

It’s Samuel Wald’s first year in 4-H, and he built a chicken coup called Come’n-Eat to replace his grandma’s feeder.

He also won a ribbon, but along the way, he’s discovered valuable skills this year.

“So I can teach people about agriculture 4-H and building and farming and everything,” said Wald.

He built it with his grandma over a couple of weeks, and lots of hard work.

He says he was able to learn from his mistakes throughout the building process.

