Ward County 2024 budget is set

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County commissioners have finalized the county’s 2024 budget.

Next year’s budget comes in at more than $60 million, $4 million more than this year’s.

Property taxes increased by nearly seven percent.

$8 million is general funds for day-to-day government operations.

Another chunk of funds are allocated through emergency and public safety services with a budget of $17 million.

The highway department has more than $12 million.

“So, that takes care of adopting our budget,” said commission chair, John Fjeldahl.

