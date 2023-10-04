Ward County 2024 budget is set
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County commissioners have finalized the county’s 2024 budget.
Next year’s budget comes in at more than $60 million, $4 million more than this year’s.
Property taxes increased by nearly seven percent.
$8 million is general funds for day-to-day government operations.
Another chunk of funds are allocated through emergency and public safety services with a budget of $17 million.
The highway department has more than $12 million.
“So, that takes care of adopting our budget,” said commission chair, John Fjeldahl.
