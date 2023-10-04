‘That lady just about lost her life’: rural North Dakota man says current flood precautions aren’t enough

Rural fire departments help mail carrier out of dire situation(KVLY)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. THOMAS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Tom Kennelly has been part of the volunteer fire crew of St. Thomas for over 30 years, most of those serving as the chief. In the spring of 2022, he says, he experienced one of the proudest moments of his career.

“That lady just about lost her life, it kind of hits home a little bit,” explains Kennelly.

He says a mail carrier was driving through the intersection of 84th Street North East and 144th Avenue North East when her vehicle got swept into a wash out caused by a failing culvert.

“Now they’re repairing it and it seems like they have a plan but they’re kind of leaving St. Thomas, in my opinion, high and dry with this plan if something shall fail,” says Kennelly.

He says he’s concerned by the ongoing construction of the drainage ditches and is worried about what could happen if they overflow, especially since it’s happened before.

“What are we gonna do to help St. Thomas not suffer a catastrophic loss due to flooding in the future,” asks Kennelly.

Kennelly says he’s brought his concerns to county commissioners, the water board, and city council members, but they haven’t been able to put his mind at ease.

“You have to use a little more common sense than this and I just think that’s been lost,” says Kennelly.

Instead of more drainage ditches, he says he’d like to see a more permanent solution put in place, like a dike.

“Their problems are as big as your problems and everyone work together and be considerate of each other and then it all works for everybody,” adds Kennelly.

