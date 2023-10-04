Students in Fargo celebrate ‘Walk, Bike & Roll to School’ Day

Students at Longfellow Elementary school celebrate National Walk, Bike & Roll Day
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Families with kids in school got their move on Wednesday morning celebrating “Walk, Bike & Roll To School” Day.

Students were encouraged to skip the ride to school and instead put on a pair of sneakers. The day is designated to promote a healthy lifestyle and allow kids to exercise on their way to and from school.

Students at Longfellow Elementary School in Fargo celebrated the day with an event that featured popsicles and sidewalk games. Bike racks at the school quickly overfilled with wheels as many students decided to peddle to class.

With the uptick in pedestrian traffic around schools today, it is important for drivers to stay vigilant around school zones and in neighborhoods that have a school.

