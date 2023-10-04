Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke

Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke(KFYR-TV)
By JT Farabow
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High’s football team lost every game it played last season. The team has done a complete 180 this season, only losing once in six games. Senior Carter Henke has been a massive part of the Demons’ success.

“You know, everything goes through him. He’s been a workhorse, he’s a winner. He’s a kid that wants the football and those kids are fun to coach because they come around every once in a blue moon,” said Mark Gibson, Bismarck head coach.

If you’ve watched the Demons play, it’s impossible not to know #4 on the field. Henke starts as running back and linebacker for the Demons. He’s even on the field during special teams, kicking field goals and punting.

“I’m never going to know when my last play is going to be, so I just play like every play is my last play. That’s how I want to lay it out there. And wherever coach needs me, I’m going to fill in,” said Henke.

Henke leads the team with 87 carries. He’s banked 10 rushing touchdowns across 661 total yards. He’s also caught for 162 yards, hauling in two touchdown receptions. With stats like that, it’s quite clear Henke sets the standard for the Demons.

“Well, Coach always told me that I’m the power-back for us and he likes running power football, so I guess I fit perfectly for him. And I guess being 200 pounds helps, too,” said Henke.

“He’s a vocal guy, but I’m pretty sure most of the leadership he shows is just coming to practice and competing every day. Showing what needs to be done to be great to the guys and I think that really just shows the type of person he is. And he’s a really good competitor. He hates losing,” said Luke Dockter, Bismarck senior.

The way Henke tears up the turf is an art form. Away from the field, he spends time tidying up turf, running his own lawn-mowing business.

“I just think it shows what type of kid he is. That there’s bigger things in life than just football. He’s certainly a young man who’s got his aspirations on achieving some things in life and that’s what this is all about. That’s what we’re in education for and it’s something that those guys are going to be leaders for us in some shape or form down the future for us,” said Gibson.

The Demons host Minot at the Bismarck Community Bowl on Thursday night.

