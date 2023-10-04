Minot city council approves final 2024 budget

By Crystal Kwaw
Oct. 3, 2023
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The City of Minot has approved the final budget for next year.

The city’s budget for next year comes in at just under $200 million.

David Lakefield, finance director with the city, said property taxes will make up more than 14 percent of the whole budget.

Among other amendments, city leaders approved an optional “paid time off” plan for city employees.

“There are, whether it’s applications through the state or through the city, or whether it’s through information through our staff that can help guide people with their concerns, so please don’t be afraid to reach out to city staff,” said Paul Pitner, city council president.

Next year’s budget comes in at roughly $15 million more than this year’s.

