Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s biggest tourism destinations has a new production company. For the last three decades, the Medora Musical has been managed by StageWest Entertainment, which is based in Minneapolis.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation started reviewing partnerships in January of 2023, as part of a nine-month discovery process.

“StageWest Entertainment, RWS Global and one other company had just spent time in Medora throughout the summer seeing the musical, seeing the Medora Gospel Brunch and experiencing that Medora tradition,” said Kaelee Wallace, marketing and communications director with Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

She says the new company, RWS Global, will keep the show’s tradition and find ways to make it fresh and energized.

RWS Global is based in New York and produces shows throughout the country.

North Dakota singer and songwriter Kat Perkins has performed in the musical and says she’s sad to see the show move away from a family-owned business after three decades.

“I am just shocked that they just moved in this direction this year, but I’m also saddened because they did it in such a manner that was surprising and kind of pulled the rug out from Stagewest Entertainment. You know, I think moving toward any big box anything in North Dakota is very uncharacteristic of the past,” said Perkins.

The previous owner says he loves North Dakotans and is grateful for the experience, but is sad it’s over.

“I’m not sure what any reason was. I couldn’t get that information - we couldn’t seem to get that information. I would ask ‘if it’s not broken, what are we fixing? If you want me to fix something, why don’t you tell me what that is?’ And I never got that answer,” said Curt Wollan, executive producing director at StageWest.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation says there were no issues with the previous production company.

RWS Global is looking to hold local auditions, virtual auditions and auditions throughout the country to find talent.

The previous owner will not enforce the non-compete clauses that have been in previous contracts.

“Any of the performers who re-audition and are selected by RWS to be employed will not be unable to because of a non-compete clause in place,” said Wallace.

She says the 2024 performances will follow similar themes from the past, and will include talent from North Dakota.

RWS Global will start their work later in October for future shows and castings.

The shows will start Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and through the second weekend of September, and are not anticipating a price increase.

Previous content: New production company for the Medora Musical

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.