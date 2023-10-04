MDU projects natural gas bills to drop 30% this winter

Montana-Dakota Utilities logo
Montana-Dakota Utilities logo(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU customers may notice smaller natural gas bills this coming winter.

MDU says it anticipates monthly rates for its customers will drop roughly 30 percent from the previous year.

It projects a typical household will pay about $450 for the five-month winter season, which runs from November through March. That number is down roughly $200, or $40 per month, from 2022.

This projection is based on average temperatures for the winter season.

