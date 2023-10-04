Mandan looking for volunteers to serve on city boards

Mandan looking for volunteers to serve on city boards
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan City Commission is looking for applications for 10 different boards and committees.

They will start looking at appointments to fill the spots for city governance and community development at the start of 2024.

The boards the city needs volunteers for are the Airport Authority, the Architectural Review Commission, the Code Enforcement Appeals Board and seven others.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Applications should be in by October 31. All of the boards have different term lengths.

