Inspired Woman relaunch this fall

Marci Narum of Inspired Woman
Marci Narum of Inspired Woman(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming this fall you may have the chance to find yourself inspired by some incredible women in our community.

Marci Narum will be relaunching the Inspired Woman magazine this fall.

The magazine started in 2002, and over the years evolved with new writers and stories.

After a brief halt due to COVID, it’s going to be up and running again, but with a new vision.

It will embody a more digital platform, like television with a talk show feel, with video feature stories and blog posts, but she still has hopes to publish a magazine again.

The story premises will still be the same.

“But it’s always been in my heart to bring it back somehow because of the passion I have for stories. And you can walk down the street and ask five women the same question, and the answer might be the same just because of — We’re on a path, its different journeys for each of us, but we are so connected in ways that are more similar than different,” said Marci Narum, Inspired Woman Owner.

She also wants to give more in-person events, like socials where women can connect and share stories and be inspired by what they hear.

The website is on track to launch this month, and she will have a gallery for interviews and stories on location later this fall.

Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke