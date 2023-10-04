Hankinson woman accused of exploiting vulnerable adult

(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hankinson, North Dakota, woman is accused of selling another woman’s items for her own benefit while acting as her power of attorney.

Coletta Ruth German is charged in Richland County Court with one count of exploitation of an eligible adult, which is a class C felony.

According to court documents, German was power of attorney for a woman who was then admitted to St. Gerard’s Nursing Home in Hankinson.

Investigators say between May 16 and July 10, 2023, German is accused of selling the other woman’s vehicle for less than its value, attempting to sell her home, placing the other woman’s items on a rummage sale, throwing personal items into a dumpster, and paying herself using the victim’s finances.

German entered a not guilty plea on October 3 and is awaiting her next court date.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to advance...
Vacancy for speaker: North Dakota, Montana lawmakers react
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

make a wish minot
Minot 4-year-old granted a wish to Disney World in surprise reveal
First News at Six
Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke
First News at Six
Medora Musical undergoes production change to RWS Global
First News at Six
City of Williston projecting a $1.2 million surplus in 2024 budget
First News at Six
Coal industry doing well in North Dakota despite Biden Administration’s energy policies