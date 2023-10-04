The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Minot city council approves final 2024 budget
Minot city council approves final 2024 budget
Annabelle Moseman in front of her shop
Business Feature: Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios in the Kirkwood Mall
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
#4 South Prairie-Max seeks first-ever volleyball win over #7 Our Redeemer’sn
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot Women Connect hosts Public Leadership Symposium at Minot State University
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Streetlight replacement draws some protest over payment