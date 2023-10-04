Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a tie for the top spot in the 9-Man Football Poll. South Border and Sargent County each have 81 points and 9 first-place votes from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison is number one in the Class-A poll this week.

Class-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (16) — 7-0 Record — 90 points — Last week: 1st
  2. Kindred (3) — 6-0 Record — 74 points — Last week: 2nd
  3. Dickinson Trinity — 7-0 Record — 54 points — Last week: 3rd
  4. Langdon Area-E-M — 7-0 Record — 47 points — Last week: 4th
  5. Central Cass — 5-1 Record — 14 points — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes:  Shiloh Christian (6-1)

9-Man Football Poll

  1. (Tie for 1st) Sargent County (9) — 7-0 Record — 81 points — Last week: 1st
  2. (Tie for 1st) South Border (9) — 7-0 Record — 81 points — Last week: 2nd
  3. New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock — 6-0 Record — 53 points — Last week: 3rd
  4. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (1) — 7-0 Record — 45 points — Last week: 4th
  5. North Prairie — 6-1 Record — 22  NR

Others receiving votes: New Salem-Almont (5-2)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

