Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a tie for the top spot in the 9-Man Football Poll. South Border and Sargent County each have 81 points and 9 first-place votes from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison is number one in the Class-A poll this week.
Class-A Football Poll
- Velva-D-A-G (16) — 7-0 Record — 90 points — Last week: 1st
- Kindred (3) — 6-0 Record — 74 points — Last week: 2nd
- Dickinson Trinity — 7-0 Record — 54 points — Last week: 3rd
- Langdon Area-E-M — 7-0 Record — 47 points — Last week: 4th
- Central Cass — 5-1 Record — 14 points — Last week: 5th
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (6-1)
9-Man Football Poll
- (Tie for 1st) Sargent County (9) — 7-0 Record — 81 points — Last week: 1st
- (Tie for 1st) South Border (9) — 7-0 Record — 81 points — Last week: 2nd
- New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock — 6-0 Record — 53 points — Last week: 3rd
- Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (1) — 7-0 Record — 45 points — Last week: 4th
- North Prairie — 6-1 Record — 22 NR
Others receiving votes: New Salem-Almont (5-2)
