City of Williston projecting a $1.2 million surplus in 2024 budget

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston approved its annual budget last week, projecting a surplus over $1.2 million in 2024.

Finance Director Hercules Cummings says their projected expenditures are about $182 million, but their expected revenue will be more than $183 million.

This is the first time the city commission has projected a surplus since 2020.

“We’re very, very conservative, but we’re already shattering all our revenue projections across the board. We expect a repeat for next year,” said Cummings.

While the city expected a deficit in 2022, Cummings said they ended up with a surplus at the end of the year. Cummings said they expect to be very close to breakeven for 2023.

Cummings says coming up with a budget was challenging, as the city had to address inflation, growing insurance premiums and increased pensions. In order to stay in the black, Cummings says they made cuts by deferring planned projects and hiring freezes. The city is also raising its property tax revenue by five percent.

“I can say we are one of the lowest throughout the state. When you look at cities like Bismarck and Fargo, they heavily rely on property tax to pay for their public safety needs and public works,” said Cummings.

Cummings says property tax covers about five percent of Williston’s total revenue. A majority comes from the state’s Gross Production Tax, sales tax and utilities.

Most of Williston’s expenditures cover debt involving the Williston Basin International Airport and other infrastructure projects.

Cummings says any surplus is deposited to the city’s Rainy Day Stabilization Fund in case of any emergency.

Cummings says there were no comments made during the city commission’s public meetings involving the 2024 budget.

Williston’s financial records can be viewed online through the city’s website.

