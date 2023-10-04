CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Mike with his rehabilitation trainer at the YMCA in Minot
The story of a traumatic brain injury survivor brings inspiration and hope

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago
Minot city council approves final 2024 budget
Minot city council approves final 2024 budget
Annabelle Moseman in front of her shop
Business Feature: Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios in the Kirkwood Mall
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
#4 South Prairie-Max seeks first-ever volleyball win over #7 Our Redeemer’sn
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot Women Connect hosts Public Leadership Symposium at Minot State University