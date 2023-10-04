Business Feature: Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios in the Kirkwood Mall

Annabelle Moseman in front of her shop
Annabelle Moseman in front of her shop(KFYR-TV)
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Annabelle Moseman started drawing in high school and turned her hobby into her career.

She sells art in many forms, from digital art to watercolor landscapes, at her shop Strawberry Soda-Pop Studios in the Kirkwood Mall.

She attended the University of Jamestown for studio art but her program got cut. She continued to pursue her dream with the help of family and friends.

“I came home and I talked to my dad and my dad was like ‘well you don’t need a degree to follow your dreams.’ And so with him and my mother’s help, we built my shop,” said Moseman.

She gives all of her tips to Furry Friends, does consignment pieces and rents out her button machines.

She sells prints, buttons and stickers, and right now is selling Japanese sodas and snacks for a limited time.

She also sells art from other North Dakota artists art in her shop.

