Bismarck couple featured in Panera Bread ad campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Loyal to a T: that’s the best way to describe Ron and Karen Carlson and their dedication to Panera Bread.

They go to Panera every day, whatever city they happen to be in that day.

We first met them in July, when they celebrated visiting their 76th Panera restaurant.

Now, they’re getting some national attention for their loyalty.

This is a day Mark Carlson knew he couldn’t miss.

“This is like a wedding. This is like a graduation, you know. This is, this is a big deal,” said Mark.

Mark’s parents, Ron and Karen Carlson, are being featured in a Panera Bread campaign.

“Panera national coming to Bismarck, N.D. to recognize my folks,” Mark said with a smile. “I had to be here for this.”

The company is highlighting the Carlsons as part of ‘My Panera’ week. They’re snapping pictures and capturing video of the Carlsons in their favorite place.

“This has been a lot of fun,” said Ron.

“They are treating my folks like celebrities today,” added Mark. “It’s really exceeded all of our expectations. "

Ron and Karen never expected to be featured in an ad campaign, and they certainly didn’t expect their son and his wife to fly in from California to be a part of it.

“I was shocked,” said Ron. “I was shocked and told him to start spending money more wisely! You know, that’s what went through my mind. But I’m so happy they’re here.”

“And they’ve had a great time,” added Karen.

Ron and Karen’s favorite foods are now highlighted on the menu board at the Bismarck restaurant. Broccoli cheddar mac and cheese for Karen, chipotle chicken avocado melt for Ron.

And while they do love the food at Panera, the Carlsons insist it’s the people that keep them coming back day after day.

“We’ve made friends with the staff,” said Karen.

Staff that they say treat them like celebrities every day.

Ron and Karen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week. Mark says being recognized by their favorite restaurant is the perfect anniversary gift.

You’ll be able to see the videos featuring the Carlsons on Panera’s website and social media pages.

