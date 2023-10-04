Bismarck couple featured in Panera Bread ad campaign

Karen and Ron Carlson were interviewed for a Panera Bread ad campaign
Karen and Ron Carlson were interviewed for a Panera Bread ad campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Loyal to a T: that’s the best way to describe Ron and Karen Carlson and their dedication to Panera Bread.

They go to Panera every day, whatever city they happen to be in that day.

We first met them in July, when they celebrated visiting their 76th Panera restaurant.

Now, they’re getting some national attention for their loyalty.

This is a day Mark Carlson knew he couldn’t miss.

“This is like a wedding. This is like a graduation, you know. This is, this is a big deal,” said Mark.

Mark’s parents, Ron and Karen Carlson, are being featured in a Panera Bread campaign.

“Panera national coming to Bismarck, N.D. to recognize my folks,” Mark said with a smile. “I had to be here for this.”

The company is highlighting the Carlsons as part of ‘My Panera’ week. They’re snapping pictures and capturing video of the Carlsons in their favorite place.

“This has been a lot of fun,” said Ron.

“They are treating my folks like celebrities today,” added Mark. “It’s really exceeded all of our expectations. "

Ron and Karen never expected to be featured in an ad campaign, and they certainly didn’t expect their son and his wife to fly in from California to be a part of it.

“I was shocked,” said Ron. “I was shocked and told him to start spending money more wisely! You know, that’s what went through my mind. But I’m so happy they’re here.”

“And they’ve had a great time,” added Karen.

Ron and Karen’s favorite foods are now highlighted on the menu board at the Bismarck restaurant. Broccoli cheddar mac and cheese for Karen, chipotle chicken avocado melt for Ron.

And while they do love the food at Panera, the Carlsons insist it’s the people that keep them coming back day after day.

“We’ve made friends with the staff,” said Karen.

Staff that they say treat them like celebrities every day.

Ron and Karen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week. Mark says being recognized by their favorite restaurant is the perfect anniversary gift.

You’ll be able to see the videos featuring the Carlsons on Panera’s website and social media pages.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing incident in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Mandan 12-year-old dies after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to advance...
Vacancy for speaker: North Dakota, Montana lawmakers react
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke
Sports Spotlight: Carter Henke
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/04/2023
Montana-Dakota Utilities logo
MDU projects natural gas bills to drop 30% this winter
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
Before a North Dakota lawmaker was killed in Utah plane crash, he told his sister: ‘Stay safe’