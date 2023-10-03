Williston Basin School District continuing to prepare for elementary school bond

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District board is working on a potential bond to build two new elementary schools. District officials say new buildings are needed sooner rather than later.

About 250 students graduated from Williston High School in May while the district welcomed more than 500 kindergartners. Growing enrollment in the lower grades continues to be a challenge for the Williston Basin School District, which is why the board wants this first bond to be for elementary schools.

Class sizes are smaller this year in elementary schools, with most in the low to mid-twenties. It’s all thanks to Missouri Ridge taking in more of the younger students through its new K-5 configuration. Lewis and Clark Principal Meridith Johnson says teachers are happy to see lower numbers, but it comes at a cost.

“We have families that live just down the street who can’t attend here because our capacity is so full. As people have moved in, they’ve been placed at wherever there happens to be an opening,” said Johnson.

Superintendent Richard Faidley and the school board held another board workshop last week, speaking with local architects and contractors about what to expect from future construction. Faidley says the district needs more buildings to maintain low class sizes going forward.

“We cannot allow our class sizes to get to 30 and 31 at the elementary level. It’s just not conducive to learning,” said Faidley.

Faidley says the district hopes to hold several public forums to present a bond to residents this winter. A bond vote may be set sometime early next year.

Getting beyond the 60 percent threshold to pass a bond is difficult in Williston. If the bond doesn’t pass, more modulars may be one of the options needed to keep up in the short-term.

