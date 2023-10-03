Vacancy for speaker: North Dakota, Montana lawmakers react

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - History was made in Washington Tuesday as lawmakers voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the position. McCarthy is the first-ever speaker to be vacated.

The vote was called by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL. The vote was 216-210, with eight Republicans joining Democrats for the majority.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, a supporter of McCarthy, called the motion silly and a waste of time.

“I think we have an opportunity to work on border security and cut spending, but instead we are devolving into a circus when the vast majority of the Republican conference overwhelmingly supports McCarthy because he has done a great job,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said certain people involved with this process are more interested in chaos than delivering results to their constituents.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, was one of the eight Republicans voting against McCarthy. He claims McCarthy has failed to push Republican priorities and sold the American people short by passing a continuing resolution, keeping the government open.

“I have kept my promise to the people of Montana by voting to make us energy-dominant again, secure our border, cut spending, and to put an end to the social experiment being inflicted on our military. Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy violated his promise to the American people and the Republican Conference by working against them repeatedly and supporting ploys to aid the Left. This demonstration of failed leadership is exactly why I plan on supporting the motion to vacate this afternoon,” said Rep. Rosendale in a statement.

Republicans have a slim majority in the House, but with a divide between the party, the vacancy will remain open until an agreement is reached.

