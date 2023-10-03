US Senate passes resolution on formal dress code policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) — The way U.S. senators dress while conducting business in the chamber on Capitol Hill has been the topic of conversation over the past couple of weeks.

The Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday on the formal dress code policy which would require business attire on the floor of the chamber.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says this issue came about because there was a challenge to the dress code by Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Cramer says Fetterman got by with wearing shorts and a hoodie for a while. He said he was roaming around the halls of the Capitol in informal dress because of the stroke he had prior to his election. Fetterman decided to come to the Senate floor and preside over the Senate dressed in shorts and a t-shirt. Cramer says the dress code is not a law or a rule, but rather a tradition.

“We want decorum. Decorum matters, standards matter, standards of behavior matter. I think it makes us more effective as individuals and more effective as an institution,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Senator Cramer says this resolution passed unanimously and sent a strong message to Senator Fetterman and to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that members will abide by the rules of decorum and common decency in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.