Minot Women Connect hosts Public Leadership Symposium at Minot State University

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Women all over the region come together through Minot Women Connect to navigate the ups and downs of professional development.

The Women’s Public Leadership Symposium launched Tuesday afternoon in Minot.

Denise Larson, a Minot professional in marketing and public relations, said she appreciates events like this one.

Larson said that Minot Women Connect events provide an engaging and empowering learning experience.

“Make smart choices and do things that better yourself and the team that you’re working with is exactly what we’re all striving for,” said Larson.

Keynote speakers included Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller and Senator Karen Krebsbach among several others.

Those who spoke shared wisdom with all in attendance on the importance of leadership and how even in small communities, strong leaders create a large impact.

“So whether it’s at your local park district level or you want to get involved at the state level, or even bigger than that, it’s all about finding your voice and figuring out your ‘why’ and why you want to be a public leader in either the private or public sector,” said Rianne Kuhn, Chair of Minot Women Connect.

According to the lieutenant governor, the importance of prioritizing personal responsibilities and saying no more often can assist with time management.

She made it very clear to everyone that even though we’d like to, we cannot do it all.

Christel Laskowski with the Women’s Public Leadership Network out of Washington D.C. challenged the audience to own their voice, overcoming imposter syndrome.

The Chamber EDC expressed that connection often creates success.

“I think anytime you can have a group of women that come together, especially in a professional setting, that can support one another, you’ve got a win-win for everybody,” said Carla Dolan, Vice President of the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Minot Women Connect committee members encourage those interested to join them for a session.

They welcome anyone desiring to learn and grow through engagement.

Find them on Facebook or visit the Minot Area Chamber EDC website to learn more.

