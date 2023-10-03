Mandan win Class-A Girls Golf Championship

Mandan wins Class-A Golf Championship
Mandan wins Class-A Golf Championship(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Led by Class-A medalist Anna Huettl, the Mandan Braves are the Class-A State Golf Champions.

The Braves won the team title by one shot over Red River at the Grand Forks Country Club. Mandan’s winning total was 629. The Roughriders had a two-day total of 630.

Huettl won the individual championship with a 141. She shot a 2-under-70 on day two of the tournament.

Mandan 8th-grader Isabella Hale was tied for 7th with a 159.

Braves Senior Ruby Heydt posted a 160, good for 10th place.

Braves Sophomore Brittyn Mettler came in tied for 13th place with a 167.

This is the first Class-A team title for Mandan High School since the first year for girls’ golf in 1966.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Mike with his rehabilitation trainer at the YMCA in Minot
The story of a traumatic brain injury survivor brings inspiration and hope
Ty Terry named St. Mary's Girls Basketball head Coach
SMCHS names head girls basketball coach
Bismarck's Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles
Bismarck’s Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals

Latest News

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
Two injured in incident in Mandan
South Prairie-Max Royals Volleyball
#4 South Prairie-Max seeks first-ever volleyball win over #7 Our Redeemer’s
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/03/2023