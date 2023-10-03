Mandan win Class-A Girls Golf Championship

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Led by Class-A medalist Anna Huettl, the Mandan Braves are the Class-A State Golf Champions.

The Braves won the team title by one shot over Red River at the Grand Forks Country Club. Mandan’s winning total was 629. The Roughriders had a two-day total of 630.

Huettl won the individual championship with a 141. She shot a 2-under-70 on day two of the tournament.

Mandan 8th-grader Isabella Hale was tied for 7th with a 159.

Braves Senior Ruby Heydt posted a 160, good for 10th place.

Braves Sophomore Brittyn Mettler came in tied for 13th place with a 167.

This is the first Class-A team title for Mandan High School since the first year for girls’ golf in 1966.

