A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 12-year-old Mandan boy died from an apparent bicycle accident last night.

Mandan Police responded to a medical call at the Mandan Skate Park next to the Mandan High School, where they found the child with what appeared to be serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows the injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident, and there was no indication of foul play.

