A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park

A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 12-year-old Mandan boy died from an apparent bicycle accident last night.

Mandan Police responded to a medical call at the Mandan Skate Park next to the Mandan High School, where they found the child with what appeared to be serious head injuries.

The boy was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows the injuries were consistent with a bicycle accident, and there was no indication of foul play.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Mike with his rehabilitation trainer at the YMCA in Minot
The story of a traumatic brain injury survivor brings inspiration and hope
Ty Terry named St. Mary's Girls Basketball head Coach
SMCHS names head girls basketball coach
Bismarck's Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles
Bismarck’s Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/03/2023
Veterans on the Western ND Honor Flight in front of the U.S. Capitol
A long-awaited thank you: Vietnam and Korean war veterans honored for service
Teaching at Lewis and Clark Elementary
Williston Basin School District continuing to prepare for elementary school bond
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
How Minot Police plan to use grant from State Homeland Security Program