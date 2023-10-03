A long-awaited welcome home: hundreds gather to welcome N.D. veterans home from Western N.D. Honor Flight

BISMARCK, N.D. - A big welcome home for more than a hundred North Dakota veterans Monday evening.

Friends, family and even strangers gathered at the Bismarck airport to welcome home the veterans from the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

The veterans all served in Korea and Vietnam and remember when they came back from war, there were no celebrations. They say this welcome home was worth the wait.

“I’m overwhelmed. Totally overwhelmed,” said Ralph Miller, a Korean war veteran.

“I can’t believe it. What a surprise!” added Allan Morris, a Vietnam war veteran.

The veterans spent the last two days in Washington, DC. They toured the U.S. Capitol and made stops at Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II memorial, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force memorials and the Lincoln, Korean and Vietnam Veterans Memorials.

Jody Kerzman was on the Honor Flight and will have more from the trip on Tuesday.

