How Minot Police plan to use grant from State Homeland Security Program

Minot Police
Minot Police(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police received a grant from the State Homeland Security Program last month.

Chief John Klug said it was actually two grants.

Klug said $200,000 is for the purchase of a robot that would check suspicious devices before sending in people.

He said $63,000 is mostly for new ballistic vests.

“The warranty from the manufacturer expires, so we need to replace them. Every five years we’re looking for the funding to keep them up to date,” said Klug.

MPD’s SWAT team has 15 members, in addition to six SWAT medics.

He said they not only show up for bombs, but some will be present for any situation deemed high risk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Bismarck's Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles
Bismarck’s Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Ty Terry named St. Mary's Girls Basketball head Coach
SMCHS names head girls basketball coach
Drayton Dam now
A look at Drayton Dam as project comes to an end

Latest News

Senate Dress Code
US Senate passes resolution on formal dress code policy
Bear attack
Bear attacks, injures woman in Montana west of Glacier park near Canadian border
Dickinson State University campus
Dickinson community reflects on Dickinson State University’s discontinuation of seven majors and faculty members
First News at Ten
Dickinson community reflects on Dickinson State University's discontinuation of seven majors and faculty members