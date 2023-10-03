How Minot Police plan to use grant from State Homeland Security Program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police received a grant from the State Homeland Security Program last month.

Chief John Klug said it was actually two grants.

Klug said $200,000 is for the purchase of a robot that would check suspicious devices before sending in people.

He said $63,000 is mostly for new ballistic vests.

“The warranty from the manufacturer expires, so we need to replace them. Every five years we’re looking for the funding to keep them up to date,” said Klug.

MPD’s SWAT team has 15 members, in addition to six SWAT medics.

He said they not only show up for bombs, but some will be present for any situation deemed high risk.

