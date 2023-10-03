Dickinson community reflects on Dickinson State University’s discontinuation of seven majors and faculty members

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, we reported that Dickinson State University was cutting seven majors and terminating the contacts of some faculty members. Now students and staff in those majors are trying to figure out what to do next.

Theater minor Maegean Fox says she was shocked last week at the news.

“We’ve done all we could and I feel like our voices weren’t listened to, you know, if we actually have actively protested against them for them not to listen to that and not to see that we’re actively trying to change this decision, you’re not listening to the students then,” said Maegean Fox, DSU junior.

The DSU Faculty Senate made the decision. The committee had eight members, including the provost and department chairs.

They did not include any students, but the provost and president attended a student senate meeting and suggested the student senate hold a forum to hear from students.

“It’s not that any of these programs didn’t do valuable things. It’s just we have to be aware of the fact we are spending taxpayer funds and our student’s funds,” said Steve Easton, DSU president.

The five faculty members terminated have 20 days to request a review to preserve their jobs.

“It’s a big thing here at the school is the athletics, but I would also like to see that the arts and the creative people on the campus are also being appreciated as part of the campus,” said Kat Messmer, DSU junior.

Students might have the option to continue their majors through the state university system called teach-out.

“I know other people who have been contacted with teach-out, but I haven’t received any emails, and I’ve had to talk with my advisors,” said Fox.

The provost and the vice president are working with sister institutions to work out the teach-out plans.

“Dickinson State University is one of the largest employers in our community. And they have had modest enrollment growth for all three out of the last four years at a very challenging time in higher education,” Carter Fong, executive director of the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce.

Of the 44 students in the majors that have been discontinued, 20 of them are seniors.

Many programs were also analyzed for possible curriculum reform.

