Two injured in incident in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - We have reports of a developing incident at the Stage Stop bar in Mandan Tuesday.

Chief of Police Jason Ziegler says two victims are on their way to the hospital.

North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Mandan Police Department, and the Morton County Sheriff’s office are investigating.

They do not have the suspect at this time.

The police are asking the public to send them any videos that they may have of the scene

This is all of the information we have that police are able to disclose now.

We’ll keep you updated as we find out more about what happened.

