Artists Gather at Carnegie Center each month this winter

Artists After Hours event at the Carnegie Center in downtown Minot
Artists After Hours event at the Carnegie Center in downtown Minot(Haley Burchett | KMOT-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - What started as monthly concerts at the Minot Public Library just before the pandemic, has now transformed into a monthly night out in the arts community.

Artists After Hours was developed as an opportunity for artists to show off what they do.

September through May, live music is performed, and open mics are hosted at the Carnegie Center in downtown Minot.

A large, blank canvas is on display and visitors are invited to paint or draw whatever they’d like.

This unique program gives people the chance to meet artists and view their work without a stiff, museum feel.

“There are people that will associate art with a stuffiness. It’s removing any kind of barrier like that and just making a fun atmosphere that anybody can interact with somebody else,” said Justin Anderson, Executive Director of Minot Area Council of the Arts.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and it is free to get in, although donations are appreciated.

Upcoming dates will include a World Fest celebration theme on October 7, a Halloween theme on October 21, and a barn-dance theme on November 18.

For more information on artists after hours, visit Minot Area Council of the Arts on social media.

