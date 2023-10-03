4 South Prairie-Max seeks first-ever volleyball win over #7 Our Redeemer’s

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - North Dakota high school volleyball is down to one undefeated team remaining in Class A or Class B: the South Prairie-Max Royals.

Last year the Royals made the school’s first appearance in a region tournament, in any sport.

The milestones keep coming.

This year, they’re ranked inside the top five for the first time, an experience even unfamiliar with Head Coach Keturah Schwarzrock.

“It’s such a prideful thing for these girls to know that they have been seen and to know that all of their hard work is paying off. It’s made (the season) so much more fun because there is a little bit of pressure to win, but at the same time, we know that we will continue to see teams and that state spot is definitely within reach. I think that’s the most exciting part,” said Schwarzrock.

In the region tournament last year, Our Redeemer’s swept South Prairie in the semifinal match and ended their season.

The Royals can seek revenge 329 days later, on Tuesday night.

“Last year they had Aubrey Griedl and a bunch of other good players. They were a stronger, better team that wanted to win more than us. But I feel like this year, we want to win just as badly as they want to win. Both teams are very talented. It’ll be neck and neck. It’ll be a great game to watch,” said Azjiah Trader, a junior.

South Prairie has never beaten Our Redeemer’s in a volleyball match in school history.

First serve is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.