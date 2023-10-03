#4 South Prairie-Max seeks first-ever volleyball win over #7 Our Redeemer’s

South Prairie-Max Royals Volleyball
South Prairie-Max Royals Volleyball(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - North Dakota high school volleyball is down to one undefeated team remaining in Class A or Class B: the South Prairie-Max Royals.

Last year the Royals made the school’s first appearance in a region tournament, in any sport.

The milestones keep coming.

This year, they’re ranked inside the top five for the first time, an experience even unfamiliar with Head Coach Keturah Schwarzrock.

“It’s such a prideful thing for these girls to know that they have been seen and to know that all of their hard work is paying off. It’s made (the season) so much more fun because there is a little bit of pressure to win, but at the same time, we know that we will continue to see teams and that state spot is definitely within reach. I think that’s the most exciting part,” said Schwarzrock.

In the region tournament last year, Our Redeemer’s swept South Prairie in the semifinal match and ended their season.

The Royals can seek revenge 329 days later, on Tuesday night.

“Last year they had Aubrey Griedl and a bunch of other good players. They were a stronger, better team that wanted to win more than us. But I feel like this year, we want to win just as badly as they want to win. Both teams are very talented. It’ll be neck and neck. It’ll be a great game to watch,” said Azjiah Trader, a junior.

South Prairie has never beaten Our Redeemer’s in a volleyball match in school history.

First serve is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Douglas Larsen
UPDATE: ND state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Kendra and Krista: Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily Gold heading to NYC for NBC morning show
Mike with his rehabilitation trainer at the YMCA in Minot
The story of a traumatic brain injury survivor brings inspiration and hope
Ty Terry named St. Mary's Girls Basketball head Coach
SMCHS names head girls basketball coach
Bismarck's Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles
Bismarck’s Julia Araujo and Alicia Kenfack win national titles at Midwest Nationals

Latest News

Police presence at Stage Stop in Mandan
Developing situation in Mandan
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
A Mandan 12-year-old died after hitting his head at Mandan Skate Park
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 10/03/2023
Veterans on the Western ND Honor Flight in front of the U.S. Capitol
A long-awaited thank you: Vietnam and Korean war veterans honored for service