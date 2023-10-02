What’s in the works for the next Farm Bill

Farm bill
Farm bill(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FOXHOLM, N.D (KMOT) - The next version of the Farm Bill has been delayed until further notice. However, Your News Leader looks at what’s in the works for the canola crop and future coverage for farmers in the upcoming bill.

Ward County farmer, Jeff Moen, said he finished harvesting for canola about a week ago, and it turned out well.

He’s currently harvesting a field of wheat, which after the recent large dose of rain, he says, the quality is lacking.

“Crop insurance does provide substantially more coverage than it used to in the past. You wouldn’t dare to farm without it,” said Moen.

Barry Coleman, with Northern Canola Growers Association, said another priority is increasing the reference price for canola so that it matches increased input costs farmers are seeing.

“Any changes to other oil seeds should be applied proportionally to canola as these commodities trade and directly compete in the global vegetable oil market,” said Coleman.

Moen said thankfully, it costs less to grow wheat than canola. One aspect of crop insurance he said he wishes could be addressed in the next bill is having more consistency across the board for quality standards.

“What might be considered decent quality to the crop insurance is not decent quality at the elevator,” said Moen.

Coleman said he is hoping to see a revision to when farmers adjust how much of a specific crop they plant.

“Let’s say, in the past, they grew a lot of wheat acres, and they don’t grow as much wheat anymore. If they grow more oil seeds, they may be able to update their base acres for their farm based on their more recent plantings of crops,” said Coleman.

The 2018 Farm Bill was signed in December and this year, agricultural channels are saying it could be a similar situation.

Moen said he expects the extension to move into next year.

The current delay of the next Farm Bill won’t affect canola or wheat this year, according to the website Successful Farming.

