BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tigirlily Gold will be performing on the national NBC morning show “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

The musical duo is set to appear on the show on Tuesday, October 16.

The group made the announcement on their social media pages on Monday.

“Today with Hoda & Jenna” airs every weekday at 11 a.m. on KFYR-TV.

