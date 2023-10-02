Supreme Court rejects appeal in Entzel murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled there was sufficient evidence for a jury to return a guilty verdict for conspiracy to commit murder against Nikki Sue Entzel, in the Jan. 2020 killing of her husband Chad.

Prosecutors said Entzel and 45-year-old Canadian man Earl Howard conspired to kill Chad and burn his house down to collect insurance.

A jury convicted Entzel last October, and in February the courts sentenced her to life with the possibility of parole.

On appeal, Entzel argued there was insufficient evidence because Howard did not testify regarding her agreement to commit murder.

In a ruling filed Thursday, the high court disagreed, saying “evidence was presented allowing the jury to draw an inference reasonably tending to prove guilt and fairly warranting a conviction.”

Entzel, who is currently 42 years old, has to serve just over 36 years before being eligible for parole.

Howard, who pleaded guilty to his role in the crimes, is serving a 25-year sentence.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.