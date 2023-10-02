The story of a traumatic brain injury survivor brings inspiration and hope

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It can be easy for many of us to forget how important the little things are in life.

For Mike Honeyman and his wife, Robyn Gust, after an accident in 2018, those little things became the big things.

On July 12, 2018, Honeyman was driving back from a conference in Bismarck for work when he collided with the back of a lumber hauling truck. The top of the truck was ripped off.

It happened between Washburn and Underwood and Gust said she is grateful for the fire and rescue crew as well as EMS of McClean County.

“Fire and rescue from that area responded and knew right away that if they went by ground it was not going to be a good situation for Mike, he had no chance,” said Gust.

The air-med team was called to the scene and their main goal was to keep Honeyman as stable as possible.

“We do what we do, as quickly and efficiently as possible in that moment. Getting him to the trauma center was the goal,” said Suz Buetow, critical and trauma care nurse on the air-med crew at Sanford.

The paramedic on the flight with Honeyman stopped and visited him in a rehabilitation facility in Nebraska while on a personal trip with his family.

“That was the first time I’d ever met him, obviously I helped take care of him on the call, but we actually sat down and had a conversation,” said Kelly Dollinger, certified flight paramedic on the air-med crew at Sanford.

He also said their lack of obstacles in the air saved so much time. He clarified that he and Buetow work in tandem with the ground crew.

“They’re the ones that had to get him out of the car and get him stabilized initially for us to even have the ability to do what we do,” said Dollinger.

Gust and Honeyman agreed the air-med crew worked a miracle.

“Mike would not be here today if it wasn’t for the air-med crew and what they were able to do for him in the amount of time that they saved from having to drive from where he was to Bismarck. You wouldn’t be here honey, would you,” said Gust.

When Honeyman was asked what he wanted to share with the air-med crew, this is what he said.

“If you could say something to the people with Sanford Air-med, what would you tell them,” asked Gust.

“Thank you for saving my life, yeah,” said Honeyman.

Chris Douglas, Honeyman’s rehabilitation trainer, does strength training every week.

Douglas said that he has been working with Honeyman for nearly a year now and is so proud of how far he’s come.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.