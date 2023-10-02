SMCHS Names Head Girls Basketball Coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. Mary’s Central High School has hired Ty Terry as the head girls basketball coach.

Terry led Valley City High School to back-to-back state tournament appearances, was an all-state selection his junior and senior seasons and was named North Dakota Mr. Basketball in 2000.

He played two years at North Dakota State University and two years at Valley City State University, where he was named an all-conference performer in the Dakota Athletic Conference in 2004-05.

Terry was most recently the head boys basketball coach at Valley City High School.

