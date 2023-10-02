Plane crash in Utah with ND ties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to an FAA incident report, a plane carrying four people crashed during takeoff in Moab, Utah Sunday night.

The Grand County sheriff’s office reports that at 8:30 p.m. local time, it responded to a plane crash at Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab.

Utah media outlets are reporting four people were killed in the accident.

The FAA incident report stated three people including the pilot were killed and one was seriously injured.

According to FAA records, the plane, a 1966 Piper PA28, was registered to Douglas Larsen of Mandan, North Dakota.

Larsen has been a state senator for North Dakota’s 34th district since 2021.

The North Dakota Republican Party released a statement on Larsen’s death saying “On behalf of the NDGOP, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Larsen family. Senator Doug Larsen (D34) was a man of faith and a patriot who served in the National Guard. His voice will be missed in the North Dakota Senate.”

