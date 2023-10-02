Nursing home in Mohall to close in late November

MOHALL, N.D. (KMOT) – The Good Samaritan Society will be closing its nursing home in Mohall in late November, citing ongoing issues with staffing and costs, according to a statement from the organization.

A statement from Executive Director Phil Samuelson said the organization has faced “persistent and increased” challenges in staffing caregiving positions, and despite getting creative with solutions, decided they would have to close.

The statement indicated that 36 staff currently work at the Mohall location which houses 32 residents. Samuelson said staff, residents and families were notified in person Wednesday, Sept. 27.

He said they are committed to helping residents find new homes, and helping current staff pursue opportunities within their organization.

Here is Samuelson’s full statement:

Today, long-term care locations around the nation face operational challenges that intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenges have been even more significant for locations in rural communities. In Mohall, we’ve experienced this firsthand despite pursuing creative operational solutions and continuously investing in our people.

We’ve had persistent and increasing challenges finding qualified, permanent staff to fill critical leadership and caregiving positions, which limits our ability to provide care for those who need our services today and into the future. These difficulties, combined with the rising cost of delivering care and services, have led to a situation that is unsustainable. As a result, Good Samaritan Society – Mohall will close November 25, 2023.

We care deeply about our residents, who are like family to us, and are committed to helping them find new homes, including at other Good Samaritan Society locations. We are grateful to our staff for their tireless commitment and are helping them pursue employment opportunities within our organization where possible.

The Good Samaritan Society is grateful for the faithful care and support of our residents, employees, volunteers and family members through the years.

The organization told Your News Leader they currently operate 10 nursing homes in North Dakota.

