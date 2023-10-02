New trial dates set in case of Minot roommate killing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man charged with killing his former roommate will stand trial more than three years after her death.
The courts have rescheduled the murder trial for 30-year-old Shawnee Krall to Jan. 2, 2024, at the Ward County Courthouse, online records show.
Krall faces a murder charge in the Dec. 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Queirolo.
Krall was supposed to stand trial beginning last week, but the courts granted a motion from his then-attorney to withdraw from the case.
Last week, Your News Leader reported that Krall now faces separate charges of possession of a weapon by an inmate, after corrections staff said they found homemade weapons in his jail cell.
Krall will be arraigned on the new charges Nov. 2.
