New trial dates set in case of Minot roommate killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man charged with killing his former roommate will stand trial more than three years after her death.

The courts have rescheduled the murder trial for 30-year-old Shawnee Krall to Jan. 2, 2024, at the Ward County Courthouse, online records show.

Krall faces a murder charge in the Dec. 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Queirolo.

Krall was supposed to stand trial beginning last week, but the courts granted a motion from his then-attorney to withdraw from the case.

Last week, Your News Leader reported that Krall now faces separate charges of possession of a weapon by an inmate, after corrections staff said they found homemade weapons in his jail cell.

Krall will be arraigned on the new charges Nov. 2.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.